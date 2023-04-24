 
Royals
Monday Apr 24 2023
Queen Camilla telling ‘panic-stricken’ King Charles to not ‘screw’ his coronation up

Monday Apr 24, 2023

Queen Camilla has been forcing King Charles to “man up” and control his anxiety so that it wouldn't ruin his coronation ceremony where she will be crowned alongside him.

As per Radar Online, the new monarch is expected to breakdown ahead of the historic ceremony and may not even attend his own coronation.

The outlet reported that Palace staff is worried Charles will “have a meltdown and won't even be able to attend," however, Camilla has "ordered Charles to man up for the sake of the nation — and their marriage."

"Only Camilla can save the day," a senior royal source told the outlet. "Against all odds, Camilla got Charles to the altar. You can bet she'll get him to his coronation."

Previously, Charles looked "panic-stricken" during their Church outing on Easter a year after Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, reported the publication.

"I'm told Camilla erupted in fury after the service and ordered her hapless husband to get his act together," the source said.

"She told him he'd been waiting his entire life to become king, so he better not screw it up — for himself and her."

"Camilla has spent her life dreaming of becoming queen," the insider said. "She won't let anything — or anyone — stand in her way."

Charles is said to have been tensed about his coronation mainly because of Prince Harry as his appearance at the monarch’s big day would be his first meeting with the Royal family since he made scathing attacks against them in Spare and Harry & Meghan.

