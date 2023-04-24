10, including 8 policemen, martyred in 'suicide attack' on Swat CTD police station

A view of the building that was destroyed during a blast at a Counter-Terrorism Department police station in Swat's Kabal on Monday. — Photo by author

Police say over 20 people have been injured.

State of emergency imposed in Swat's hospitals.

Interior minister, KP caretaker CM condemn blast.

SWAT: At least 10 people, including eight policemen, were martyred and more than 20 people injured in a "suspected suicide attack" at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat's Kabal on Monday, police said.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan said security officials were on "high alert" throughout the province.

Meanwhile, the provincial health department has imposed a state of emergency at hospitals in Swat.

Earlier, District Police Officer Shafi Ullah Gandapur (DPO) said there were two blasts inside the station, which destroyed the building.

CTD DIG Khalid Sohail said the building's collapse caused a power outage, the extent of which is yet to be determined. The building that collapsed was an old one while most offices and personnel were located in a newer building, he added.

The DIG said that the cause of the blasts was not yet known. "Ammunition and mortar shells were kept inside the station. It is possible that they were behind the explosions. It could also be a suicide attack," he said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the blast and expressed sadness over the lives lost. "This scourge of terrorism will be uprooted soon," he asserted.

KP Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan also condemned the blast and directed that the injured be provided timely medical attention. The provincial government would not abandon the heirs of those martyred, he assured.

The blast was also condemned by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

The latest attack comes as Pakistan faces a rise in terrorism incidents, with militants targeting law enforcers in their new offensive. The security agencies have also ramped up operations against the terrorists.



More to follow...