3 killed, multiple injured in 'suicide attack' in Swat: police

Policemen patrol an area after an attack in Swat. — AFP/File

SWAT: At least three people were killed and multiple others injured in a "suspected suicide attack" at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat's Kabal on Monday, police said.

District Police Officer Shafi Ullah Gandapur (DPO) said there were two blasts inside the station, which destroyed the building.

CTD DIG Khalid Sohail said the building's collapse caused a power outage, the extent of which is yet to be determined.

The latest attack comes as Pakistan faces a rise in terrorism incidents, with militants targeting law enforcers in their new offensive. The security agencies have also ramped up operations against the terrorists.



More to follow...