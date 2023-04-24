Salma Hayek raises the temperature with her latest ‘ocean’ snaps

Salma Hayek took the internet by storm as she dropped her gorgeous pictures from her the ocean and left fans drooling over them.

The Hollywood icon treated her 23million Instagram followers with the latest snaps shared on the social media platform on Monday.

Hayek, 56, wowed her fans in a yellow string bikini as she was clicked getting out of the ocean. She also strike poses onto a boat at sunset and flaunted her gorgeous figure.

The Frida actress shared she was getting 'renewed' by the salt water. “Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean,” wrote the From Dusk Till Dawn actress.

Hayek also shared the same caption in Spanish and added a hashtag for 'Oceanlife.'

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actress’ fans flooded the comments section with love and praise for the starlet.

“Gorgeous,” gushed one fan. Another quipped, “Thought this was a throwback.”

Hayek was last seen in Magic Mike's Last Dance opposite Channing Tatum.