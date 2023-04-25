Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy their favourite dessert during latest outing in LA

Kanye West and his new 'wife' Bianca Censori were seen enjoying their favourite dessert during their latest outing in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The new couple appeared sending a message to the world with their amazing chemistry at the table as they opted for one bowl, 2 spoons while enjoying their favourite dessert at a famous food chain.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband and the rapper's new partner don't seem to be missing a beat with each other, and their latest date explains how much love they have for one anther so far.

Censori and West hit up a Cheesecake Factory Sunday inside Topanga Westfield Mall. When it came time for dessert, they passed on the obvious choice, cheesecake.

They shared a big ol' ice cream sundae as they hit the popular eatery, sitting side-by-side like a couple a high school kids.



The couple appeared returning to their routine business after pause amid West's controversial social media posts that apparently caused him a serious financial damage.

The two were far more conspicuous the last time fans saw them out. They hit up designer Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God show at the Hollywood Bowl last week ... both fully covered in Ye's trademark full-head masks.



West and Censori reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2023, but that it doesn't appear that the couple have a legally binding marriage license yet.

