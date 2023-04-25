 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy their favourite dessert during latest outing in LA

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy their favourite dessert during latest outing in LA

Kanye West and his new 'wife'  Bianca Censori were seen enjoying their favourite dessert during their latest outing in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The new couple appeared sending a message to the world with their amazing chemistry at the table as they opted for one bowl, 2 spoons while enjoying their favourite dessert at a famous food chain.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband and the rapper's new partner don't seem to be missing a beat with each other, and their latest date explains how much love they have for one anther so far.

Censori and West hit up a Cheesecake Factory Sunday inside Topanga Westfield Mall. When it came time for dessert, they passed on the obvious choice, cheesecake.

They shared a big ol' ice cream sundae as they hit the popular eatery, sitting side-by-side like a couple a high school kids.

The couple appeared returning to their routine business after pause amid West's controversial social media posts that apparently caused him a serious financial damage.

The two were far more conspicuous the last time fans saw them out. They hit up designer Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God show at the Hollywood Bowl last week ... both fully covered in Ye's trademark full-head masks.

West and Censori reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2023, but that it doesn't appear that the couple have a legally binding marriage license yet.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry admits revisiting Princess Diana death place was 'bad idea' video

Prince Harry admits revisiting Princess Diana death place was 'bad idea'
Bam Margera on look out for arrest after 'death threats' to brother

Bam Margera on look out for arrest after 'death threats' to brother
Prince Harry see no reason 'anyone would die' in Princess Diana tunnel video

Prince Harry see no reason 'anyone would die' in Princess Diana tunnel
Georgina Rodriguez cooks for her family on the weekend, shares pics online

Georgina Rodriguez cooks for her family on the weekend, shares pics online
Brad Pitt set to race Lewis Hamilton in British Grand Prix for new F1 movie

Brad Pitt set to race Lewis Hamilton in British Grand Prix for new F1 movie
Kendall Jenner gets praised by Hailey Bieber for her ‘improved’ culinary skills

Kendall Jenner gets praised by Hailey Bieber for her ‘improved’ culinary skills
Salma Hayek raises the temperature with her latest ‘ocean’ snaps

Salma Hayek raises the temperature with her latest ‘ocean’ snaps
Ryan Reynolds’ soccer team secures promotion to English Football League

Ryan Reynolds’ soccer team secures promotion to English Football League
Russell Crowe makes shocking revelations about iconic movie, Gladiator

Russell Crowe makes shocking revelations about iconic movie, Gladiator
Shawn Mendes buys flowers for Camila Cabello? Fans speculate

Shawn Mendes buys flowers for Camila Cabello? Fans speculate

Alec Baldwin officially returns to ‘Rust’ movie set

Alec Baldwin officially returns to ‘Rust’ movie set
Ariana Grande’s close pals concerned about her health after she addressed body shaming

Ariana Grande’s close pals concerned about her health after she addressed body shaming