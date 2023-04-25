Meghan Markle shares new video message ahead of King Charles coronation

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in a new video, seemingly introducing her "dear friend" Misan Harriman (the photographer behind Princess Lilibet's first birthday photo).

The Duchess of Sussex, who made her first appearance since Buckingham Palace confirmed she won't attend King Charles' coronation, called Harriman "dear friend" at a TED Talks event, celebrating the Go-to photographer's latest accolade.

Prince Harry's sweetheart, in her video message, said: "Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent firsthand as he's captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience."

Praising the skills of the photographer, Meghan said: "His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet's most recognizable faces."

The 41-year-old continued: "But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I'm so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman."

Harriman, who previously shared Angelina Jolie's stunning picture and took some of the most circulated photos of the Black Lives Matter movement, thanked Meghan for the words of support.

He wrote: "The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @ted Thank you for the support Meg."

Harriman and his family were reportedly guests at Lili's Frogmore Cottage party, and he later appeared in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries "Harry & Meghan".

Meghan's new video comes just two weeks-before King Charles III's coronation. Prince Harry will attend the historic event alone as Meghan has decided to stay with children at their Montecito mansion, where she's expected to celebrate their son Prince Archie's fourth birthday, who will turn four on the same day (May 6).