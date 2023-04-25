Rihanna shows off baby bump in red bodysuit on date with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump as she stepped out for a date night in New York on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Umbrella hitmaker stunned in a red bodysuit which seemed all too familiar for her Super Bowl half-time show, via Page Six Style.

The Grammy-winning artist revealed her second pregnancy back in February as she headlined the Super Bowl. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna wore a custom Loewe jumpsuit for the occasion. She also wore a dramatic red Alaïa coat with matching gloves.

For her date night, she chose Alaïa once again, as she wore the label’s sheer turtleneck bodysuit and skirted pants, scrunching up the long skirt over her baby bump to make a shorter look.

She wore her hair in a Pamela Anderson-style updo, sporting a glossy red lip and peach blush along with a lengthy lavender manicure.

As for her accessories, the Diamonds singer, very aptly added some dazzling pieces for the night. Rihanna wore a cascading diamond necklace and ring by Messika, while carrying a beaded red Gucci by Tom Ford clutch.

Alongside RiRi, 34-year-old rapper walked in crystal-embellished jeans with his biker jacket, adding a Harley Davidson tee and dark shades.

The couple reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May 2023.

In an interview with British Vogue in February, the Love on the Brain singer talked about how her bond with the rapper changed after they welcomed their son. “Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”