Malaika Arora reveals BF Arjun Kapoor 'enjoys the food she cooks for him'

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship official in 2019

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while now; the duo knows it very well how to compliment and express their love for each other.

Recently in an interview, Malaika revealed that Arjun does not even know how to make tea and so she will never ask him to cook. She also reveals that she really likes cooking for him and he enjoys her food.

“I won’t make the mistake of asking him to cook. If you can’t cook, why would I ask him to cook, it’s a little silly. He doesn’t know how to make chai, why will he cook. I’m happy cooking and that’s fine. We both don’t need to cook. He enjoys the food I cook, that’s most important.”

A few days back, the couple took off from India to spend vacations in Salzburg and Austria. They also shared glimpses of their exotic vacation on their respective Instagram handles leaving fans awstruck.

In 2019, Arora and Kapoor made their relatuonship official. Everybody is now eagerly waiting for the duo to tie the knot soon.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in film Kuttey along with Tabu and Naseerudidn Shah. He further has The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake in the pipline.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently appeared in singer Guru Randhawa's latest releases song Tera Ki Khayal, reports News18.