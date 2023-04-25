Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over her latest statement

Outspoken journalist and former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has criticized Meghan Markle over her latest statement in which the Duchess of Sussex slammed reports she had any involvement in leaking a letter she previously sent to King Charles.



In the letter, Meghan had reportedly expressed concern over alleged racial remarks made at the expense of her son, Prince Archie.

Commenting on the Meghan's statement shared by Omid Scobie on Twitter, Piers Morgan says, “Meghan & Harry tell the British press to ‘stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating’ by talking about past events.

“This comes after they’ve spent the last 3yrs creating an exhausting circus by talking about past events.”

Earlier, Scobie shared the statement which reads: “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.”

Meghan went on to say, “We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”