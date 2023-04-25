Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia go for 'dinner date': WATCH

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are reportedly dating each other

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were recently spotted leaving a restaurant after having dinner together.

Reportedly the couple is dating each other. The two have been spotted together by the paparazzi at numerous events. Their relationship rumoures emerged after the couple was spotted celebrating the New years together.

Amid dating rumours, Vijay and Tamannaah was once again spotted post dinner on the night of April 24 in Mumbai. The two could be seen leaving the restaurant and sitting in the same car.

The Darlings actor wore check shirt and pants while the Entertainment actress opted for a comfy outfit. She can be seen wearing a white tank top with baggy grey coloured pants. She also wore grey coloured joggers.

The paps captured the two while they were sitting in the car. Both, Bhatia and Varma also waved and smiled for the shutterbags.

According to the reports, the lovebirds will be collaborating in Sujoy Ghosh's Lust Stories 2. The two spent a wonderful time while auditioning for their respective roles and instantly got connected to each other.



Sources also revealed that the couple's relationship is in a very casual space at the moment and they are not eager to take it to the next level right now. “It is in a casual space and not very serious. They clearly enjoy each others company a lot and that is where it is as of now.”

On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next in film Bole Chuidyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma is going to feature in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat, reports Indiatoday.