Sony reveals 'Kraven The Hunter' will be its first R-rated Marvel film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, via a special video message shared the first glimpse of his bloody new film Kraven the Hunter, simultaneously announcing it’s Sony’s first R-rated Marvel film at CinemaCon 2023.

According to Variety, Taylor-Johnson called the violence-filled film “a Marvel movie grounded heavily in the real world. We know he is a fierce hunter, a highly trained killer.”

Taylor-Johnson, who stars as the protagonist in the gory feature said in the recording: “Will it be rated R? F*** yes it will be rated R.” Taylor-Johnson previously appeared in Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Taylor-Johnson also described Kraven as a "protector of the natural world, and among Marvel's most disreputable anti-heroes, besides being Spiderman‘s top adversary.

Kraven the Hunter cast includes Ariana DeBose and Russell Crowe. The details of the story are mostly undisclosed, however, the trailer offered some idea of what's to come in the Marvel film.

The teaser shows Kraven flinging out hos crossbow, stopping a convoy of bandits and swiftly butchering all six, biting the nose of one. The video clip also revealed the film will feature Spider-Man villain The Rhino played by actor Alessandro Nivola.

Kraven the Hunter is an forthcoming American superhero film that chronicles the story of Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film will be distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, making it the fourth movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU).

