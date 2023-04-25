 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans react to Sofia Richie’s sweet advice following her wedding in France

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Fans react to Sofia Richie’s sweet advice following her wedding in France
Fans react to Sofia Richie’s sweet advice following her wedding in France

Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and thousands of fans have reacted to Sofia Richie’s sweet advice following her wedding to fiancé Elliot Grainge.

Taking to Instagram, Sofia shared stunning photos from her wedding with a sweet advice.

She advised to the fans and friends saying, “Marry your best friend!!!”

Sofia Richie further says, “I want to thank Virginie, Olivia, and all of my Chanel family for helping make my wedding dress so special. I felt like a princess, and I will forever be grateful for them and this experience.”

In what some have already dubbed this year’s “royal wedding,” Sofia and Grainge exchanged vows in Antibes, France on Saturday.

Celebrities including Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and Joel Madden descended upon the iconic hotel in the South of France for the whirlwind wedding weekend, which took both Instagram and TikTok by storm.  

More From Entertainment:

Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look

Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look
'House of the Dragon' adds four new members in season 2: Details inside

'House of the Dragon' adds four new members in season 2: Details inside
Nicolas Cage reflects on ‘dark period’ in his life

Nicolas Cage reflects on ‘dark period’ in his life
Adele tearfully reveals how she leaned on James Corden after heartbreaking divorce

Adele tearfully reveals how she leaned on James Corden after heartbreaking divorce
Taylor Swift rumoured to be dating F1 driver Fernando Alonso?

Taylor Swift rumoured to be dating F1 driver Fernando Alonso?
James Corden reveals guest he never got to book on ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden reveals guest he never got to book on ‘The Late Late Show’
Blake Lively forgets to post THIS gorgeous snap, Salma Hayek offers fun apology

Blake Lively forgets to post THIS gorgeous snap, Salma Hayek offers fun apology
Taylor Swift saw no future with Joe Alwyn: 'She didn't want to be tied down' video

Taylor Swift saw no future with Joe Alwyn: 'She didn't want to be tied down'
Rachel Weisz reacts to daughter's 'Star Wars' obsession

Rachel Weisz reacts to daughter's 'Star Wars' obsession
Toni Collette gushes over Nicholas Hoult maternal bond

Toni Collette gushes over Nicholas Hoult maternal bond
SZA's Kill Bill becomes her first No.1 hit on Billboard hot 100

SZA's Kill Bill becomes her first No.1 hit on Billboard hot 100
Shakira named Billboard's first-ever ‘Latin Woman of the Year’ video

Shakira named Billboard's first-ever ‘Latin Woman of the Year’