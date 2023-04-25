SZA's "Kill Bill" becomes her first No.1 hit on Billboard hot 100

SZA has attained her first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her song Kill Bill.

The track rose from the fourth spot with 86.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, 28.3 million streams, and 5,000 downloads during the week of April 14 to April 20. The remix featuring Doja Cat helped boost the song's popularity.

The two pop stars also work together on the hit song Kiss Me More, which won a Grammy award for best pop duo/group performance and was also nominated for record of the year and song of the year.

Kill Bill spent eight weeks at number two, tying the record for the second-most weeks spent in that position before reaching number one.It is arguably the most prevalent song from SZA’s newest album, SOS. In the song, she can be heard singing about wanting to slay her ex-boyfriend.

SZA has had a total of seven songs in the top 10, including Kiss Me More with Doja Cat, I Hate U, All The Stars with Kendrick Lamar, Good Days, What Lovers Do with Maroon 5, and Nobody Gets Me.

SZA's second studio album, SOS, is currently at number three on the Billboard 200 chart and has spent ten weeks at number one since its late 2022 release. The album recently achieved double platinum status after being out for only four months.