 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is ‘very nervous’ about attending Coronation of King Charles

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Prince Harry may have confirmed his attendance for King Charles’ Coronation, but the Duke of Sussex is “very nervous,” per royal expert, Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Bullen said, “I think he’ll be nervous about how the family [will] react to him, and I think it’s pretty clear that he’s gonna minimise the amount of time that he’s in London.”

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month, that the Duke, 38, will be traveling to London for his father’s coronation. Meanwhile, his wife, Meghan Markle, will be staying back in California with their children, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 22 months.

Moreover, Archie will turn four on Saturday, May 6, the day Charles is crowned king. “He’s already said that he wants to be back for Archie’s birthday that afternoon, that evening,” Bullen added.

“It will be very much of a fly-in visit,” Bullen said. “Harry isn’t part of the procession or the balcony appearance,” which is typically limited to working royals, the expert noted.

Tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family has only escalated after they stepped down from their senior roles in January 2020. The couple came spoke out about their experiences at The Firm in their December 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Furthermore, the prince released his debut memoir, Spare, in January — a tell-all with many allegations against his brother, Prince William, and their father.

More From Royals:

Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight' video

Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight'

Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation

Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation

Inside the sweet bond between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Inside the sweet bond between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Kate Middleton went ‘the extra mile’ to celebrate Prince Louis’ 5th birthday video

Kate Middleton went ‘the extra mile’ to celebrate Prince Louis’ 5th birthday
Queen Elizabeth’s sincere thoughts for father King George VI coronation disclosed video

Queen Elizabeth’s sincere thoughts for father King George VI coronation disclosed
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over her latest statement

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over her latest statement
Meghan Markle shares new video message ahead of King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle shares new video message ahead of King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle debuts new look in her first video since Prince Harry's coronation revelation video

Meghan Markle debuts new look in her first video since Prince Harry's coronation revelation

Prince Harry to use King Charles coronation as 'photo opportunity' video

Prince Harry to use King Charles coronation as 'photo opportunity'
Prince Harry was told to 'update will' in burial wish before Afghanistan

Prince Harry was told to 'update will' in burial wish before Afghanistan
Prince Harry believed death in Afghanistan would stop 'fake headlines' video

Prince Harry believed death in Afghanistan would stop 'fake headlines'
Prince Harry admits revisiting Princess Diana death place was 'bad idea' video

Prince Harry admits revisiting Princess Diana death place was 'bad idea'