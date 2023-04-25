Prince Harry is ‘very nervous’ about attending Coronation of King Charles

Prince Harry may have confirmed his attendance for King Charles’ Coronation, but the Duke of Sussex is “very nervous,” per royal expert, Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Bullen said, “I think he’ll be nervous about how the family [will] react to him, and I think it’s pretty clear that he’s gonna minimise the amount of time that he’s in London.”

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month, that the Duke, 38, will be traveling to London for his father’s coronation. Meanwhile, his wife, Meghan Markle, will be staying back in California with their children, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 22 months.

Moreover, Archie will turn four on Saturday, May 6, the day Charles is crowned king. “He’s already said that he wants to be back for Archie’s birthday that afternoon, that evening,” Bullen added.

“It will be very much of a fly-in visit,” Bullen said. “Harry isn’t part of the procession or the balcony appearance,” which is typically limited to working royals, the expert noted.

Tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family has only escalated after they stepped down from their senior roles in January 2020. The couple came spoke out about their experiences at The Firm in their December 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Furthermore, the prince released his debut memoir, Spare, in January — a tell-all with many allegations against his brother, Prince William, and their father.