entertainment
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift didn't see future with Joe Alwyn: 'Didn't want to be tied down'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

File Footage

Taylor Swift reportedly did not want to settle down with former beau Joe Alwyn and decided to call it quits after six years of dating.

According to Radar Online, the “life beyond the altar” did not appeal to the Anti-Hero hitmaker after she had marriage talks with the Conversations with Friends actor.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Swift and Alwyn parted ways because their relationship had just run its course,” however, sources now say that singer’s love for Alwyn fizzled out.

“They’d talked about marriage,” the source shared. “But life beyond the altar didn’t appeal. Taylor didn’t want to be tied down and it felt like settling.”

At the time of the Swift and Alwyn breakup, a source told People Magazine that the reason behind their unexpected split ultimately was that they “grew apart.”

“They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the insider said.

“Ultimately they weren't the right fit for one another,” the insider shared, adding, “They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation. “

“Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble.”

