 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation
Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation 

Prince Harry has reportedly been making ‘homesick’ calls to his father to reassure himself of the security measures taken ahead of his attendance at the Coronation.

Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this month that the Duke of Sussex, 38, will be traveling to London for his father’s coronation, while his wife, Meghan Markle will be staying with their two kids.

According to Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers, who told Sky News Australia, that Prince Harry is worried about security arrangements and “where would he be placed within any kind of seating plan.”

The 38-year-old royal has been seeking “seeking reassurances” from the monarch. “He’s homesick, he does miss his family.”

Tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family has only escalated after they stepped down from their senior roles in January 2020. The couple came spoke out about their experiences at The Firm in their December 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Furthermore, the prince released his explosive memoir, Spare, in January, in which he made many allegations against his brother, Prince William, and their father.

After the news of Harry’s attendance at the historic royal event headlines, many believed that the father and son may end up making amends in their relationship.

However, Myers finds it difficult to believe that might be so, “It’s very hard to see how that marriages up with his attitude.”

More From Royals:

Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight'

Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight'

Prince Harry is ‘very nervous’ about attending Coronation of King Charles video

Prince Harry is ‘very nervous’ about attending Coronation of King Charles
Inside the sweet bond between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Inside the sweet bond between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Kate Middleton went ‘the extra mile’ to celebrate Prince Louis’ 5th birthday video

Kate Middleton went ‘the extra mile’ to celebrate Prince Louis’ 5th birthday
Queen Elizabeth’s sincere thoughts for father King George VI coronation disclosed video

Queen Elizabeth’s sincere thoughts for father King George VI coronation disclosed
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over her latest statement

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over her latest statement
Meghan Markle shares new video message ahead of King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle shares new video message ahead of King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle debuts new look in her first video since Prince Harry's coronation revelation video

Meghan Markle debuts new look in her first video since Prince Harry's coronation revelation

Prince Harry to use King Charles coronation as 'photo opportunity' video

Prince Harry to use King Charles coronation as 'photo opportunity'
Prince Louis’ fifth birthday portraits: Expert reveals hidden meaning behind snaps

Prince Louis’ fifth birthday portraits: Expert reveals hidden meaning behind snaps
Queen Camilla telling ‘panic-stricken’ King Charles to not ‘screw’ his coronation up video

Queen Camilla telling ‘panic-stricken’ King Charles to not ‘screw’ his coronation up

Kate Middleton wants Prince William, Prince Harry to end their feud video

Kate Middleton wants Prince William, Prince Harry to end their feud