Royals
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted together ahead of King Charles coronation

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together on Monday night days before King Charles coronation in May.

The royal couple were spotted at the Lakers-Grizzlies playoff game Monday night in a rare public appearance and a video of them has gone viral on social media.

In the video doing rounds on internet, Meghan and Harry can be seen smiling and laughing on the jumbotron at Los Angeles’ Arena as fans cheered.

Meghan and Harry’s low-key appearance comes just days after they made the stunning announcement that the Duke would attend his father King Charles coronation without wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan will remain at their £12 million mansion in Montecito, California, to celebrate their son Archie's fourth birthday, which falls on the same date.

