Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight'

Meghan Markle has been advised to lay low on King Charles’ coronation day and resist throwing any grand bash for her son Prince Archie’s birthday by PR experts.



Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal expert Carole Lieberman claimed that the Duchess of Sussex would do something to attract media attention on the day of coronation.

"It is going to be very hard for Meghan to resist making a splash for Archie’s birthday, on the same day as the Coronation,” the TV psychologist said.

"She will want to steal some of the spotlight, even if it is from Montecito instead of London,” she added.

PR expert, Liv Arnold, told the publication that it will look as though Meghan and Prince Harry "want the limelight" if they do anything on the day of the Coronation, "no matter how small.”

"A child doesn’t need publicity for a birthday. It’ll look like child exploitation publicising a kid’s party. Kids should be able to enjoy being kids,” she added.

Hence, the expert suggested that laying low on Charles’ big day and the days leading up to one of the most historic event in British history would be in best interest of the California-based Royal couple.

Another PR expert suggested the same to the Duchess, saying "silence is valuable" for her image, explaining, "By staying quiet, she's created endless speculation.”

“Whenever she does speak about the coronation, it will generate even more headlines because of the speculation,” he added.