Blake Lively forgets to post THIS gorgeous snap, Salma Hayek offers fun apology

Blake Lively wowed fans with her stunning fashion statement as she posted an unseen throwback snap from last year and left the internet gushing over it.

The Gossip Girl starlet, 35, jokingly revealed that she forgot to post an outfit she wore on April 23, 2022.

Lively celebrated the ’fit’s one-year anniversary and shared the picture with her fans on Instagram.

In the picture, the Age of Adaline star was seen wearing a gorgeous purple sleeveless body-con mini-dress with a scoop neck by Sergio Hudson.



Lively paired the dress with red Louboutin heels and a red clutch. She styled her hair in the Serena van der Woodsen signature look and finished off her look with some dangly earrings.

The Shallows actress debuted the look to Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party in New York last April.

Lively captioned the post, “happy one-year anniversary to the day I meant to post this photo.”

In the picture, the mum-of-four was posing in front of a large portrait of the artist Frida Kahlo. Salma Hayek, who was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Kahlo in the 2002 film Frida, quickly jumped to drop a fun comment.

“By the way that’s me in the background photobombing your hot body picture. Happy anniversary my friend,” Hayek quipped.

Lively was recently seen strolling down the streets of Manhattan earlier this month.