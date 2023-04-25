‘Meghan Markle is a mom first’

Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is a mom first and will remain in California to celebrate son Archie’s birthday while Prince Harry will travel to UK for King Charles coronation on May 6.



The coronation falls on Archie’s fourth birthday.

The Us Weekly, quoting an insider, has disclosed Meghan’s plans for Archie’s birthday.

The publication, citing a source, reported: “Meghan is planning something really low-key. Since Harry won’t be able to attend, she just wants to do something intimate with family and a few very close friends.”

Another source told the publication, “As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world.

“Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

There are also reports Prince Harry will return to California on the same day due to time difference and celebrate Archie’s birthday with Meghan.

