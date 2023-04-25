'House of the Dragon' adds four new members in season 2: Details inside

HBO has added new names to the cast of House of the Dragon in upcoming season 2 on Monday.

House of the Dragon will feature four new characters in season 2, Gayle Rankin, who will be playing Alys Rivers, a healer and resident of Harrenhal.

In George R.R Martin's novel Fire and Blood, Alys was a witch with mystical visions, who becomes powerful figure within the Targaryen’s Green faction.

Another addition to the series is Rankin, who has previously appeared in Netflix’s Glow, HBO’s Perry Mason and The Greatest Showman.

Meanwhile, Simon Russell Beale will depict Ser Simon Strong, who is the Castellan of Harrenhal and great-uncle to Lord Larys Strong.

This character was previously played by Matthew Needham in season 1, also has won two BAFTA Awards and three Olivier Awards.

Freddie Fox, who has worked in Apple TV+’s Slow Horses and British series Year of the Rabbit, Cucumber and Banana, will portray Ser Gwayne Hightower, the son of Otto Hightower, brother to Queen Alicent and uncle to her children King Aegon, Queen Helaena and Prince Aemond.

Furthermore, Abubakar Salim will play Alyn of Hull, a sailor in the Velaryon fleet who served in the Stepstones campaign.

Salim also appeared in HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves and voiced the protagonist Bayek in the video game Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will be based on eight episodes, two episodes less from season 1.