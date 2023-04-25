 
Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look

Elle Fanning has recently discussed about her plans for this year’s Met Gala.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards, the Great star revealed, “My look actually has a really nice story behind it, because it is Karl Lagerfeld, and so I'm excited to share my story about it.”

“This year, I'm very much going on theme,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that this year’s theme titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty honoured the famed German fashion designer who died in February 2019 at the age of 85.

The outlet reported that the organisers of the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit announced the theme back in September 2022.

Fanning is a pro to the Met Gala as she last appeared in 2019. The actress described her style as “ever evolving”.

The actress explained, “I think fashion has always been a creative outlet for me, that I felt at home in the fashion community and always accepted in a really special way, and always kind of daring to experiment too, which I think is important.”

“So, it's always changing. And also, I think you have to dress for the event. That's my advice. So that depends. It can be like a suit, nice slacks, or a huge ball gown,” she added.

