Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Michael B. Jordan, Christopher McQuarrie join forces on action thriller ‘Iron Curtain’

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Michael B. Jordan, Christopher McQuarrie to produce 'Iron Curtain'

Outlier Society, which recently achieved a TKO with its boxing film Creed III directed by Michael B. Jordan for Amazon/MGM, is partnering with Christopher McQuarrie of the Mission: Impossible franchise to produce Iron Curtain, an action thriller in early development at Amazon Studios.

No details about the story line have yet been disclosed however, McQuarrie’s original script will be redrafted by the man himself together with Erik Jendersen who wrote the screenplay for Band Of Brothers.

McQuarrie has a reputation for working with Tom Cruise, having penned several of the Mission Impossible films besides directing them, Particularly Top Gun: Maverick, which the filmmaker wrote for as well as produced. He was nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 95th Academy Awards.

Moreover the filmmaker will rejoin Tom Cruise to write and direct the upcoming films Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two, which are due to release in cinemas in 2023, 2024 correspondingly.

In the interim, Jordan will be producing Iron Curtain together with Elizabeth Raposo under Outlier Society.

The new venture come off the back of Michael B. Jordan’s Creed sports film franchise, Creed III, which delivered at approximately $275 million during its early theatrical release.

Michael B. Jordan directed, produced, and reenacted his character as boxing champion Adonis in the film.

