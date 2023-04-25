Meghan Markle to pen own memoir to stay relevant after King Charles’ coronation?

 
Meghan Markle may write her own memoir to lash out at the Royal family in order to stay relevant after King Charles’ coronation, where she will be a no-show but her husband Prince Harry will attend.

A royal commentator suggested that since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are done with their Netflix series, bombshell interviews and Harry’s autobiography titled Spare, the only thing left is for Meghan is to pen hers.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Bronte Coy tipped the Suits alum to share her account of events once the new monarch’s crowing ceremony is over.

"They've absolutely been in the media and in the spotlight but after the Coronation, where does that go?” the expert said.

"What's next for them? I will say I'm hesitant to say they've surely fired all their shots at the royals because whenever I said that in the past they seemed to have more.

"But I do believe the memoir was Harry's final shot, it seems. But then, of course, will Meghan be left with the only option to release a memoir of their own?" she added.

"I don't really know what comes next for them and it does seem like there's not really a clear strategy in place. Nor has there been for some time."

