Bad Bunny issues apology to Harry Styles for 2023 Coachella shade

Bad Bunny has issued an apology to Harry Styles during Coachella Weekend 2 after seemingly throwing shade at the As It Was hitmaker last week.

The Bullet Train star revealed there’s no beef between him and Styles during his second Coachella concert.

“Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you,” read Bad Bunny’s tweet, which was screened during his Coachella concert.

The Puerto Rican rapper’s apology came after Bad Bunny’s first concert, where he tweeted, “Goodnight, Benito could do ‘As It Was’ but Harry could never do ‘El Apagon.’”

Fans were quick to notice the rift between Styles and Bad Bunny. Days later, a spokesperson for the Un Verano Sin Ti artist and the visual content company behind his set issued a statement that reads, “Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer.”

“The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico,” read the company’s statement.

Bad Bunny’s controversial tweet was shared amid his dating rumors with Kendall Jenner.