 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Bad Bunny issues apology to Harry Styles for 2023 Coachella shade

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Bad Bunny issues apology to Harry Styles for 2023 Coachella shade
Bad Bunny issues apology to Harry Styles for 2023 Coachella shade 

Bad Bunny has issued an apology to Harry Styles during Coachella Weekend 2 after seemingly throwing shade at the As It Was hitmaker last week.

The Bullet Train star revealed there’s no beef between him and Styles during his second Coachella concert.

“Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you,” read Bad Bunny’s tweet, which was screened during his Coachella concert.

The Puerto Rican rapper’s apology came after Bad Bunny’s first concert, where he tweeted, “Goodnight, Benito could do ‘As It Was’ but Harry could never do ‘El Apagon.’”

Fans were quick to notice the rift between Styles and Bad Bunny. Days later, a spokesperson for the Un Verano Sin Ti artist and the visual content company behind his set issued a statement that reads, “Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer.”

“The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico,” read the company’s statement.

Bad Bunny’s controversial tweet was shared amid his dating rumors with Kendall Jenner.

More From Entertainment:

SZA hits 200 million streams on Spotify with her track ‘Low’

SZA hits 200 million streams on Spotify with her track ‘Low’
Gigi Paris, Glen Powell’s girlfriend unfollows Sydney Sweeney after viral video

Gigi Paris, Glen Powell’s girlfriend unfollows Sydney Sweeney after viral video
Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look

Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look
'House of the Dragon' adds four new members in season 2: Details inside

'House of the Dragon' adds four new members in season 2: Details inside
Nicolas Cage reflects on ‘dark period’ in his life

Nicolas Cage reflects on ‘dark period’ in his life
Adele tearfully reveals how she leaned on James Corden after heartbreaking divorce

Adele tearfully reveals how she leaned on James Corden after heartbreaking divorce
Taylor Swift rumoured to be dating F1 driver Fernando Alonso?

Taylor Swift rumoured to be dating F1 driver Fernando Alonso?
James Corden reveals guest he never got to book on ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden reveals guest he never got to book on ‘The Late Late Show’
Blake Lively forgets to post THIS gorgeous snap, Salma Hayek offers fun apology

Blake Lively forgets to post THIS gorgeous snap, Salma Hayek offers fun apology
Taylor Swift saw no future with Joe Alwyn: 'She didn't want to be tied down' video

Taylor Swift saw no future with Joe Alwyn: 'She didn't want to be tied down'
Rachel Weisz reacts to daughter's 'Star Wars' obsession

Rachel Weisz reacts to daughter's 'Star Wars' obsession
Toni Collette gushes over Nicholas Hoult maternal bond

Toni Collette gushes over Nicholas Hoult maternal bond