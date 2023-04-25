Gigi Paris, Glen Powell’s girlfriend unfollows Sydney Sweeney after viral video

The event has led to rumours that Glen and Gigi have broken up

Gigi Paria, the girlfriend of American actor Glen Powell has unfollowed his co-star and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney following a viral video of them cosying up together.

According to Page Six, Gigi stopped following the actress amidst the attention that the pair’s on-set chemistry has been receiving. The event has led to rumours that Glen and Gigi have broken up.

Page Six further reported that Gigi had visited Glen on set in Sydney but ended up leaving after less than two weeks. However, she did drop a supportive comment on Sydney’s post back in January where she announced the film.

The movie’s title is yet to be announced but it is a rom-com shot in Australia with Will Gluck, the director behind Easy A and Friends With Benefits, heading the project.