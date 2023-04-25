Meghan Markle was hoping Royals will beg her to attend King Charles’ coronation?

File Footage

Meghan Markle is said to be feeling a “little sorry” that she decided to snub King Charles’ coronation and has been feeling “left out” as the historic event is nearing closer.



Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to stay in California while her husband Prince Harry will attend the new monarch’s crowning ceremony, a royal expert said she must be having regrets.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal expert and psychiatrist Carole Lieberman said, "Markle has been lying low lately. In part, it’s because of her ambivalence about her decision to stay home from the Coronation.”

Following months of speculations whether or not the California-based Royal couple would attend the ceremony, Palace finally confirmed earlier this month that only the Duke of Sussex will come.

In their official statement, the Buckingham Palace shared that Meghan will stay in California with the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on Charles’ big day on May 6th.

"As we head closer to the big day, she’s feeling left out, and a little sorry that she agreed to stay home,” Lieberman said of Meghan skipping the event.

"She may well have been hoping that the Royals would have reached out and begged her to come - though this was never going to happen," the expert claimed.