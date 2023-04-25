 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was hoping Royals will beg her to attend King Charles’ coronation?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle is said to be feeling a “little sorry” that she decided to snub King Charles’ coronation and has been feeling “left out” as the historic event is nearing closer.

Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to stay in California while her husband Prince Harry will attend the new monarch’s crowning ceremony, a royal expert said she must be having regrets.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal expert and psychiatrist Carole Lieberman said, "Markle has been lying low lately. In part, it’s because of her ambivalence about her decision to stay home from the Coronation.”

Following months of speculations whether or not the California-based Royal couple would attend the ceremony, Palace finally confirmed earlier this month that only the Duke of Sussex will come.

In their official statement, the Buckingham Palace shared that Meghan will stay in California with the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on Charles’ big day on May 6th.

"As we head closer to the big day, she’s feeling left out, and a little sorry that she agreed to stay home,” Lieberman said of Meghan skipping the event.

"She may well have been hoping that the Royals would have reached out and begged her to come - though this was never going to happen," the expert claimed.

More From Royals:

King Charles' team strictly monitoring his health amid fears he'll breakdown before coronation video

King Charles' team strictly monitoring his health amid fears he'll breakdown before coronation

Prince Harry to be kept as 'far away as possible' from Royal family on coronation

Prince Harry to be kept as 'far away as possible' from Royal family on coronation

Meghan Markle to pen own memoir to stay relevant after King Charles’ coronation?

Meghan Markle to pen own memoir to stay relevant after King Charles’ coronation?
King Charles coronation: Westminster Abbey closed for visitors, worshippers until May 8

King Charles coronation: Westminster Abbey closed for visitors, worshippers until May 8
‘Meghan Markle is a mom first’ video

‘Meghan Markle is a mom first’
Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight' video

Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted together ahead of King Charles coronation video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted together ahead of King Charles coronation
Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation

Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation

Prince Harry is ‘very nervous’ about attending Coronation of King Charles video

Prince Harry is ‘very nervous’ about attending Coronation of King Charles
Inside the sweet bond between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Inside the sweet bond between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Kate Middleton went ‘the extra mile’ to celebrate Prince Louis’ 5th birthday video

Kate Middleton went ‘the extra mile’ to celebrate Prince Louis’ 5th birthday
Royal family backs Kate Middleton amid her warning to palace video

Royal family backs Kate Middleton amid her warning to palace