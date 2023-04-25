 
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Molly Ringwald describes cancel culture as 'unsustainable': Here's why

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Molly Ringwald has recently slammed cancel culture, calling it “unsustainable”.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Ringwald shared her thoughts about #MeToo movement and sexual harassment in the industry.

“I don’t think a Harvey Weinstein situation could exist now. But, again, a lot of people have gotten swept up in ‘cancellation,' and I worry about that,” said the actress.

Ringwald stated, “It’s unsustainable, in a way.”

“Some people have been unfairly cancelled, and they don’t belong in the same category as somebody like Harvey Weinstein,” she explained.

Ringwald continued, “What it ends up doing is make people roll their eyes.”

“That’s my worry. I do want things to change, for real. Workplaces should be places where everyone can feel safe – not just in Hollywood, but everywhere. Particularly Americans,” mentioned the actress.

Ringwald noted, “We can never do things incrementally; we’re so binary, so all or nothing. We’re basically a bunch of puritans.”

Ringwald, who rose to fame with roles in The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, disclosed that she “didn't feel comfortable with the level of stardom” she had at the time.

“It’s hard to grow up under that. I don’t want to overdo this, but I needed to get out from under all that scrutiny,” recalled the actress.

Ringwald added, “Some people are really good at it. Taylor Swift is amazing! But I didn’t feel comfortable with that level of stardom.”

