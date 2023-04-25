 
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger to make comeback in action-packed film 'Breakout'

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger to make comeback in action-packed film 'Breakout'

Everyone’s favourite Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger is making a comeback in the action-thriller film Breakout, which is being financed and produced by Anton and Off the Pier Productions.

The film will be directed by Scott Waugh, known for his work on Act of Valor and Need For Speed, and will see Schwarzenegger take on the lead role of Terry Reynolds.

The story follows Reynolds as he attempts to break his stepson out of a foreign prison after he is unjustly framed and sentenced to 25 years.

Anton is handling the world sales, and the shoot is set to take place in Eastern Europe later this year.

Anton’s Raybaud said: “We are proud to be on board to make Scott’s vision come alive with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead. This is the perfect fit for Anton’s slate to continue delivering high-quality entertainment with big scale to the global market.”

Breakout marks Schwarzenegger's return to movies since 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate, and he also has the upcoming Netflix series Fubar premiering next month.

