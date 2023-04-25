'Succession' star Kieran Culkin headed towards Emmy nomination

Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman in the TV series Succession, will be submitted for consideration in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for the 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations.

The news was first shared by Deadline magazine. Culkin was previously submitted in the Supporting Actor category for the show's first three seasons, but his character's promotion to co-CEO of Roystar Wayco has given him a more prominent role on the HBO series.

Culkin was nominated for an Emmy for Seasons 2 and 3 of Succession as well, and is known for appearing in movies such as Home Alone, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Igby Goes Down.

Jeremy Strong, who won the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Succession's second season, is expected to submit in the same category again, while Sarah Snook's submission category is currently unknown.

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).