Ed Sheeran gives statement as he appears in US court

Ed Sheeran appeared in US court as copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's song began on Tuesday, saying he wrote his own lyrics.

The British singer took the stand in Manhattan Federal Court to face a high-profile copyright trial which alleges the pop star ripped off the classic Marvin Gaye tune "Let’s Get it On" with his hit song "Thinking Out Loud."



The The 32-year-old singer, who's being sued by the heirs of the late Ed Townsend, insisted "those are my lyrics".

While being questioned by Keisha Rice, a lawyer for Townsend's heirs, Sheeran was asked about his song Take It Back which contains the lyric "plagiarism is hidden".



"Those are my lyrics, yep," Ed responded before asking if he could "give some context to them".



The musician was then questioned about a video from one of his concerts during which he performed a mashup of Thinking Out Loud with Let's Get It On. He explained how he sometimes mixed songs with similar chords at his gigs.

"I feel like you don't want me to answer because you know that what I'm going to say is actually going to make quite a lot of sense," said Ed



Ben Crump, a lawyer representing the family of the co-writer for Gaye’s 1973 hit, claimed in his opening statement that the British singer played his ballad and Gaye’s song back-to-back in a medley during a concert, and called the moment a "smoking gun."



The trial is the first of three the singer could face from lawsuits over similarities between the two songs.

Ed, according to the lawyer for Townsend’s heirs, "recognised the magic" of Gaye’s song and "decided to capture a bit of that magic for his own benefit."

Crump said Sheeran effectively “confessed” to ripping off Gaye’s song when he performed it live as a medley with "Thinking Out Loud."



On the other hand, Sheeran’s lawyer, Ilene Farkas, said the two songs are distinct and told jurors that the plaintiffs should not be allowed to “monopolize” a chord progression and melody that are used in countless songs, adding: "No one owns basic musical building blocks."

The trial will enter a second phase to determine how much he and his labels owe in damages if the jury finds Sheeran liable for copyright infringement.