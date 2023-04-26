 
Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Millions of NBA followers ignore Harry and Meghan's video

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Millions of NBA followers ignore Harry and Meghans video

NBA shared Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's video to their more than 79 million followers on Instagram.

The video, however, received only 92,000 likes in more 15 hours. A large number of royal fans trolled the couple in the comments they had a date night at an NBA game.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies during a playoff game at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday — including the moment they were shown on the overhead jumbotron.

In video footage released by the NBA, the royal couple seemed happy to play along with their kiss cam moment, with Meghan, 41, happily smiling at Harry, 38, as their faces were shown to a 20,000 crowd including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Saint West and Adam Sandler.

One of the couple's video was shared on NBA's Instagram account with hashtag #NBACelebRow.


