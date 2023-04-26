How will Prince William react after Prince Harry reveals royal secret?

Prince William reportedly opposed his father's decision to invite Prince Harry to the coronation after the publication of "Spare".

The Prince of Wales allegedly feared that his younger brother would steal the limelight from the ceremony.

The king then requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between his sons to attend the coronation.

Now that Harry was all set to attend coronation next month, the Duke of Sussex spilled the beans on William just 10 days before the coronation.

It has been reported that William was apparently worried that his secret settlement with Rupert Murdoch would come out if Harry took his phone hacking case to trial.

His fears have been realized after details of the settlement were given in legal documents submitted by Prince Harry, as part of his own legal battle with the publisher, which returns to the high court on Tuesday.

Harry said that William and King Charles were keen to know how is lawsuit was going because that directly affected them.

According to the documents, Prince William received money in a secret settlement with Rupert Murdoch in 2020.

Harry told the court his attempts to seek an apology from Murdoch’s company over phone hacking were carried out with the approval of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The court filings state: “The reason for this was to avoid the situation where a member of the royal family would have to sit in the witness box and recount the specific details of the private and highly sensitive voicemails that had been intercepted by [the News of the World royal reporter] Clive Goodman."

Claims that Murdoch’s company privately reached a settlement with Prince William was included as part of Harry’s legal case that there were secret deals between the royal family."

It is not known how would William react to Harry's move that has embarrassed him in front of the world.