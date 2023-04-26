Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' content leaks on social media

Delhi Court asks social media platforms for immediate removal of the leaked content

Shah Rukh Khan’s next much-anticipated film Jawan is currently under the filming phase; several videos from the sets have been leaked online.

The leaked videos are streaming on different social media platforms which is why the Delhi Court has now directed all the platforms for the immediate removal of all the videos.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited filed a lawsuit against copyright violation. Therefore on April 25, Justice C Hari Shankar ordered YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Google to remove all the leaked videos of Jawan as quickly as possible.

Moreover, the internet service providers are also directed by the Delhi Court to block access to such websites displaying copyrighted content of the film.

So far two videos of SRK’s film have been leaked. In one video, he can be seen shooting an action scene. Meanwhile in another video, he is seen filming a romantic song with co-star Nayanthara on a Yacht.

The suit filed by Red Chillies stated that the leaked videos are a violation of copyrights which is directly affecting the film. Furthermore, the clips are revealing the look of the actors and music of Jawan which is also damaging the well-planned marketing strategy of the film.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra besides Shah Rukh Khan. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the film, reports Pinkvilla.