Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Zeenat Aman dedicates latest IG post to late actor Dev Anand, also shares an unseen pic

Zeenat Aman made her acting debut in 1970 with film Hulchul

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman often keeps her fans and well-wishers engaged with her inspirational and motivational Instagram posts.

In her latest post, she recalled how she got her first movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna and how late actor Dev Anand helped her during the process. She mentioned in the post that she was lucky enough to find a 'starmaker' like Dev Sahab.

Zeenat shared an old black and white picture of her and Dev and wrote: “When entering an industry like Bollywood, every actor hopes for a starmaker. Someone who sees the glimmer of potential and ambition that has perhaps only been visible to the self thus far. Very few are so lucky as to find this person, but I was. My starmaker was Dev saab.”

Aman revealed that at the time Dev and Navketan's team was finalizing the cast of the film. Therefore, he called her up for screen test.

The legendary actress also mentioned in her long post that she was about to leave the country before the release of her big film but the Johnny Naam Mera actor persuaded and stopped her.

The fans are absolutely loving the story and thanking Dev Sahab for launching an actress like her. “Love this story.. and thanks to dev saab for a lot of people he brought into this industry and for you”, wrote a fan.

Zeenat Aman made her debut in 1970s with film Hulchul in which she played a very small role. But, film Hare Rama Hare Krishna became a source of her popularity, reports News18. 

