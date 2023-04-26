 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship ‘at a breaking point’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached the point where they are leading “totally separate lives”.

British journalist Celia Walden made these shocking admissions.

She weighed in on everything during her interview with GB News.

There, she said “She wants the attention kept firmly on her because that is where the attention should always be.”

“I think also there are already whispers of the idea that Harry and her seem to be breaking apart from each other in terms of their agendas slightly.”

"They are both sort of leading slightly separate lives in terms of their public duties at the moment.”

"And I suppose that is tricky for her because she needs the whole couple thing to be front and centre.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry unlikely to be seated 10 rows behind Royal family at coronation video

Prince Harry unlikely to be seated 10 rows behind Royal family at coronation

Prince Harry needs a ‘gene’ to remind him of royal lineage video

Prince Harry needs a ‘gene’ to remind him of royal lineage
Prince Harry and Prince William ‘Coronation peace’ in ‘tatters’ video

Prince Harry and Prince William ‘Coronation peace’ in ‘tatters’
Katy Perry hopes to ‘bring light and love’ to King Charles’ Coronation concert

Katy Perry hopes to ‘bring light and love’ to King Charles’ Coronation concert
Prince Harry shoots himself in the foot as he violates William's privacy

Prince Harry shoots himself in the foot as he violates William's privacy

How will Prince William react after Prince Harry reveals royal secret?

How will Prince William react after Prince Harry reveals royal secret?
Prince William and King Charles' worst fears realized

Prince William and King Charles' worst fears realized

Millions of NBA followers ignore Harry and Meghan's video

Millions of NBA followers ignore Harry and Meghan's video

NBA declares Meghan and Harry are celebrities

NBA declares Meghan and Harry are celebrities

King Charles Coronation: Meghan Markle quashes rumours about her decision

King Charles Coronation: Meghan Markle quashes rumours about her decision
Meghan Markle tantalises Prince Harry during latest outing in Los Angeles video

Meghan Markle tantalises Prince Harry during latest outing in Los Angeles
Roya fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for their LA stunt video

Roya fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for their LA stunt