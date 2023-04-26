Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship ‘at a breaking point’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached the point where they are leading “totally separate lives”.



British journalist Celia Walden made these shocking admissions.

She weighed in on everything during her interview with GB News.

There, she said “She wants the attention kept firmly on her because that is where the attention should always be.”

“I think also there are already whispers of the idea that Harry and her seem to be breaking apart from each other in terms of their agendas slightly.”

"They are both sort of leading slightly separate lives in terms of their public duties at the moment.”

"And I suppose that is tricky for her because she needs the whole couple thing to be front and centre.”