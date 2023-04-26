Prince Harry wants ‘nothing to do’ with royals at Coronation

Prince Harry reportedly has no interest in giving the Firm, the time of day, during his trip for the Coronation.



Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell made these shocking admissions.

He shared everything during an interview with GB News.

Mr Burell started this chat off by admitting that Prince Harry doesn’t seem to want to “spend much time around” his family.

“It is not a surprise, he is coming to show face. He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there," he admitted.

“His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life.”

“But Harry is not going to hang around. He doesn't want to spend much time around them.”

“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsor.”