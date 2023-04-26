Princess Diana cheated on King Charles first, claims former Royal Protection Officer

File Footage

Princess Diana said to have cheated on her husband King Charles, then Prince of Wales, first, according to forthcoming documentary about the early years of the new monarch.



The new documentary titled King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone will feature interviews of people who knew Charles when he was a young boy including his goddaughter India Hicks, former chef Mervyn Wycherley, former classmate Johnny Stonborough, squadron leader Graham Laurien, former girlfriends Janet Jenkins and Jane Ward and more.

The film, set to be premiered on Paramount on May 2nd, 2023, before the new monarch’s coronation ceremony, will focus on Charles’ childhood, his life as a bachelor and troubled marriage to former Princess of Wales, as chronicled by some people close to him.

"I'm speaking now because I've said nothing for 40 years, and I've listened so often to lies," Allen Peters, a former royal protection officer, says in the documentary as per Entertainment Tonight.

Susan Zirinsky, president of See It Now Studios, says of the film, "We have never seen King Charles in such an intimate, personal, emotional way.”

"This documentary will leave viewers with an all-new understanding of what influenced his life and how he got to be the person he is today. You will never look at him the same way again."

Speaking of his marriage to the late Princess, Peters claims in the film that the mother-of-two was the one who cheated on her husband first.

"I can categorically say that the first person that strayed in the marriage was the Princess of Wales," claims Peters in the trailer of the doc.