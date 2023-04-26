 
Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry has to choose between 'father and wife' on Coronation Day

Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Prince Harry  has some tough decision lying ahead of him as he gears up to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles in two weeks’ time.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, will be in attendance while his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain at their Montecito home with their two kids in California.

According to Daniela Elser’s column from news.com.au, the royal will have to make a tough call between “his father and his wife.”

“It boils down to this: Will Harry race back after the coronation, when the holy oil on Charles’ forehead isn’t even dry, to be back in time for his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday? Or will he try and use this solo trip to do a spot of fence-mending with his dear old pa?”

The royal commentator pointed out that there have been “decidedly mixed signals of light when it comes to working out how exactly things stand between Charles and Harry.”

However, when Harry accepted the invitation for the Coronation, there was “the faintest glimmer of hope” for a reconciliation between the father and son.

While that some hope emerged, a long-time friend of Prince William’s thinks otherwise. The friend told Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes that if Harry only returns for a matter of hours for the coronation it will be quite the slap in the face for the royal family.

“If he comes for less than 24 hours, it’s a massive diss really,” the friend said. “You know, ‘Tell us how you really feel, Harry.’”

According to Sykes, “In some quarters of Buckingham Palace, of course, running out of your dad’s big day to attend a child’s birthday party might be perceived not so much as a noble devotion to paternal obligations as an almighty ‘F**k you!’”

