Prince Harry’s behavior has been ‘bratty at best’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry’s behavior is ‘bratty at best’ even with his desperation for affection at the forefront of his move to the US.



The editor for The Mirror, Jessica Boulton, made these admissions and claims.

The admissions have been shared by The Mirror, and pointing out, “I’m not excusing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s behaviour - It’s been bratty at best.”

“But at the very least, Harry should be applauded for doing what he thought was right.”

“In his mind, quitting his senior royal role allows him to be an ever-present father to Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet. There are no royal engagements to pull him away. There’s no debate about whether or not Lilibet needs to wear tights to be proper. And less chance Archie will order Lilibet not to talk to him at school, like Harry claims William did to him at Eton.”

“Instead the Sussexes can live their life in sunny California, tending to their chicken coop and being a family that is full of warmth - one that, thanks to their love of therapy, is more than happy to talk about their feelings.”

“Harry’s is not a family that would dream of leaving him alone in his bedroom for hours after telling him his mum was dead.”

“Or one that would leave him so desperate for affection, one of his happiest teenage memories was getting to go on holiday with William’s bodyguard.”