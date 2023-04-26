 
Priyanka Chopra shares people's reaction after she signed 'Fashion'

Priyanka reveals people had mixed reactions when they came to know about Fashion
Priyanka Chopra reveals when she signed Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Fashion, she received mixed reactions from the audience.

While talking to YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, Priyanka revealed that she was trolled for signing the film. Netizens kept on saying her that if this film failed she won’t get any work.

As translated by News18, she stated: “When I did Fashion, people told me that female actors only do such films like this at the end of their careers, when they want to win national awards and because no male hero wants to work with them. I was just three-four years into movies when I did Fashion, and everyone told me that I wouldn’t get another job if this film fails. I didn’t know any better.”

PC did Fashion in 2008. Besides her, the film also featured Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, and Kitu Gidwani. The story of the film revolves around a small town girl who wishes to become a glamorous model but she soon discovers that success comes with a price.

Priyanka Chopra won a National Award for her outstanding performance in Fashion, reports News18.  

