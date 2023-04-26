Gen Z finds King Charles’ ‘archaic’ monarchy as ‘epitome of unfair society’

Younger population of the country is not in favour of the monarchy as it represents unfairness to them.

In a BBC documentary, aired on Monday, April 24th, 2023, Will King Charles Change the Monarchy?, fronted by Jane Corbin, looked into the Royal Family’s popularity with today’s younger generation, via Express.co.uk.

The special Panorama programme surmised that Generation Z has a problem with “archaic” monarchy and view it “the epitome of an unfair society.”

The documentary looked into the royal family wealth and finances and how much they cost a taxpayer. Panorama also looked at the royals’ stance on righting the wrongs of the UK’s slave trading from the past – particularly with the Caribbean countries in the Commonwealth.

The feature highlighted the concerns of the younger people and how they viewed the monarchy was out of touch with modern times.

Speaking to one young woman in York, Corbin asked she supported the reign, to which she replied, “No. The only person I know who supports the monarchy is my gran.”

Historian, Professor Anna Whitelock, explained why Gen Z is turned off by the Royal Family. “Charles has a problem with Gen Z – the monarchy for the young people represents so many things that is unfair.”

She continued, “It is the epitome of an unfair society, so the future of the monarchy for Charles, and for William, and the popular support which they need is really in the balance when it comes to the younger people.”

The Royal Family’s vast inherited wealth, with massive finances along with huge lands owned across the country, does not sit easy with a lot of people. “They have a lot of money and we don’t,” summed up one young man in York. “It is what it is.”