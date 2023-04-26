Meghan was never close to Kate as she's 'really different' from Royals

Meghan Markle was never able to get close to Kate Middleton even before Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud began because she was "really different."

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Nick Bullen, True Royalty TV co-founder, claimed that the ladies were never really friends to begin with.

"There wasn’t really any relationship between the two of them," Bullen said. "It was the brothers – Prince William and Prince Harry – who were falling out, not the sisters-in-law, not the wives."

The royal expert said that the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex failed to develop any close relationship despite putting on united fronts in public.

"I was talking to someone very early on in the Sussex marriage who had been at a dinner with Kate and had been asking about Meghan," Bullen claimed.

"And Kate just said, ‘She’s just really different [from] the rest of us.’ And not in a negative way. They just didn’t have lots in common."

"Kate is sort of a well-to-do English girl who hadn’t really had many jobs and had married her prince," he explained. "Whereas Meghan was a divorced career woman from LA.”

“They’re just different. So I think the relationship… was never really there as we, as the world, were hoping. We hoped it would be those shots of them going to Wimbledon together… [But] you’d be hard [pressed] to find moments when it was just the two of them coming together."

Bullen went on to add that the little bond wives of William and Harry developed "had broken down long before the death of the queen."

"I think after the death of the queen, there wasn’t really a relationship to break down," said shared with the outlet. "I don’t think it was there in the first place."