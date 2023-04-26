Raveena Tandon Says Women Rule TV Industry, Claims 'Women Are Paid Much Higher Than Men'

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Bollywood actress and television personality Raveena Tandon recently made headlines with her statement on the role of women in the TV industry. In a recent interview, Raveena shared her views on the industry and expressed her belief that women play a dominant role in the sector.
According to Raveena, women are paid much higher than men in the TV industry. She cited examples of female hosts and actors who have made a mark in the industry and earned more than their male counterparts. Raveena added that women have a significant impact on the content and direction of the TV industry, both in front of and behind the camera.
Raveena Tandon has been a popular figure in the Indian entertainment industry for over three decades, having acted in numerous films and television shows. She is also a producer and has worked on several successful TV projects.