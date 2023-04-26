'Black Mirror' season 6: 'OMG, get ready'

 
Netflix’s superhit series Black Mirror seems to be making its return after four years of hiatus.

The Twitter account of the series teased fans after years of mum, signaling fans TV that the critically-acclaimed show is gearing up for its return, The Sun reports.

“what have we missed?” the show’s official account tweeted.

Leading fans on edge, the show’s creator Charlie Brooker also slide into the comment section with a face emoji.

While the streamer Netflix also cheekily reacted, “Scientists are still creating robots that slowly harness more and more advanced AI like they haven’t watched a single episode of your show.

“Are you for real???????????????????” one very fan excitedly commented.

“OMG, get ready,” another added.

“The next Black Mirror season 6 trailer should just be news/video clips of the past 3 years and end with “Thanks for Watching. Season 7 coming soon,” one fan inferred to the pandemic.

“Stop playing with our emotions Black Mirror,” one typed.

Earlier, production was scrapped when House of Tomorrow, the production company, lost Charlie and his creative partner Annabel Jones in 2020.

The previous year, Variety cited well-informed sources that spilled that the casting of the show for season six was started.

