Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘haunted by being the spare’: ‘It's incredibly toxic'

Experts believe Prince Harry has been “haunted” by his reality as the spare, and many believe it to be “an incredibly toxic situation.”

The editor for The Mirror, Jessica Boulton, made these admissions and claims.

The admissions have been shared by The Mirror, and pointing out, “There’s no debate that Harry was unhappy in his old life. He was haunted by being The Spare. And whether or not he was imagining hardships and inventing snubs where none were intended, the fact remains that for him, it was an incredibly toxic situation.”

“By leaving that behind, to do what he thought would make him a happier person, could only in turn make him a happier and better father.”

“So while it may not be working out exactly as planned, in hindsight, Harry’s contribution to The Windsors’ bitter game of thrones, may not be the selfish actions of a spoilt prince at all.”

“Indeed having the guts to get out for his own good, could actually be the feather in his cap...”

