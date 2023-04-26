 
Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry feeling ‘jaded’ with US lifestyle

Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry has been ‘missing home’ a bit too much and is ‘too jaded’ to stay in the US.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made these shocking admissions and claims.

The admissions in question have been shared to his YouTube channel.

There, he said, “According to that good source, Prince Harry is getting a little bit jaded with the LA lifestyle.”

“You have to remember, this is a man who has had his life shaped for years by a diary, by set holidays, stuff like that.”

“It’s very hard once you’ve had that sort of life to click out of it and start again.”

This has followed a similar admission by Mr Sean, made in July which said, “So now Prince Harry, according to that good source, has this plan, and what he’d like to do is spend six months in LA and six months over here in the United Kingdom, and we assume this would be at Frogmore Cottage.”

