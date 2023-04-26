 
Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" to Annoy Her

Bollywood actress Shefali Shah recently made a startling revelation about her popular song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" from the film "Satya," stating that people often play the song to annoy her. The revelation has surprised many fans and has sparked a conversation about the impact of songs on celebrities.

In an interview with a popular media outlet, Shefali Shah spoke about the song's enduring popularity and revealed that people often play the song to tease and irritate her. She stated that while she is grateful for the song's success and the love it has received from fans, the constant playing of the song has become annoying for her.

Shefali also spoke about the challenges of being a celebrity and the impact that songs and films can have on an actor's life. She stated that while actors work hard to create a character and a performance, they are often remembered only for a particular song or dialogue, which can be frustrating.

The actress further added that while she is proud of her work in "Satya," she hopes that people will recognize her for her other performances as well.

Shefali Shah is a renowned actress in Bollywood, known for her powerful performances in films such as "Waqt: The Race Against Time," "The Last Lear," and the recent hit web series "Delhi Crime," for which she won the Best Actress award at the International Emmy Awards.

