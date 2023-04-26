Rumors of Asim Riaz Being Launched by Salman Khan in 'Kick 2' Denied by Sources

Rumors of Salman Khan Launching Asim Riaz in 'Kick 2' Put to Rest by Sources Close to Development

Rumors have been circulating in Bollywood media outlets that actor Salman Khan is planning to launch former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz in the upcoming movie 'Kick 2'. The rumors have gained traction in recent days, with fans of Asim Riaz eagerly waiting for any news about his Bollywood debut.

However, sources close to Salman Khan have denied these rumors, stating that there is no truth to the reports of Asim Riaz being cast in 'Kick 2'. The sources stated that while Salman Khan has been considering various actors for the lead role in the movie, no decision has been made yet.

Asim Riaz gained popularity after appearing in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' in 2019, where he quickly became a fan favorite for his charming personality and good looks. Since then, he has been in the limelight and has been associated with various modeling and acting projects.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, has been busy with his own projects, including the upcoming movie 'Tiger 3', which will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor has a reputation for launching new talent in Bollywood, and has previously introduced actors like Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in his movies.