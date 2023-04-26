 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rumors of Asim Riaz Being Launched by Salman Khan in 'Kick 2' Denied by Sources

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Rumors of Salman Khan Launching Asim Riaz in Kick 2 Put to Rest by Sources Close to Development
Rumors of Salman Khan Launching Asim Riaz in 'Kick 2' Put to Rest by Sources Close to Development

Rumors have been circulating in Bollywood media outlets that actor Salman Khan is planning to launch former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz in the upcoming movie 'Kick 2'. The rumors have gained traction in recent days, with fans of Asim Riaz eagerly waiting for any news about his Bollywood debut.

However, sources close to Salman Khan have denied these rumors, stating that there is no truth to the reports of Asim Riaz being cast in 'Kick 2'. The sources stated that while Salman Khan has been considering various actors for the lead role in the movie, no decision has been made yet.

Asim Riaz gained popularity after appearing in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' in 2019, where he quickly became a fan favorite for his charming personality and good looks. Since then, he has been in the limelight and has been associated with various modeling and acting projects.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, has been busy with his own projects, including the upcoming movie 'Tiger 3', which will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor has a reputation for launching new talent in Bollywood, and has previously introduced actors like Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in his movies.

More From Showbiz:

Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song

Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" to Annoy Her
Rani Mukerji Turns Into a Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses flawlessly

Rani Mukerji Turns Into a Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses flawlessly

Raveena Tandon Says Women Rule TV Industry, Claims 'Women Are Paid Much Higher Than Men'

Raveena Tandon Says Women Rule TV Industry, Claims 'Women Are Paid Much Higher Than Men'
Priyanka Chopra shares people's reaction after she signed 'Fashion'

Priyanka Chopra shares people's reaction after she signed 'Fashion'
Alia Bhatt reveals 'how Ranbir Kapoor looks when he holds Raha in his arms'

Alia Bhatt reveals 'how Ranbir Kapoor looks when he holds Raha in his arms'
Aishwarya Rai reacts to channels spreading 'fake news' about Aaradhya's health

Aishwarya Rai reacts to channels spreading 'fake news' about Aaradhya's health
Salman Khan bumps into Sania Mirza's son Izaan and sister Anam in Dubai

Salman Khan bumps into Sania Mirza's son Izaan and sister Anam in Dubai
Shah Rukh Khan gears up to shoot major 'underwater' sequence for 'Dunki': Reports

Shah Rukh Khan gears up to shoot major 'underwater' sequence for 'Dunki': Reports
Aishwarya Rai shares connection with character name 'Nandini'

Aishwarya Rai shares connection with character name 'Nandini'
Zeenat Aman dedicates latest IG post to late actor Dev Anand, also shares an unseen pic

Zeenat Aman dedicates latest IG post to late actor Dev Anand, also shares an unseen pic
Kahani Suno 3.0? Kaifi Khalil to drop new song soon

Kahani Suno 3.0? Kaifi Khalil to drop new song soon
Hollywood director James Gunn wishes to work with THIS Indian actor

Hollywood director James Gunn wishes to work with THIS Indian actor