 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles's sister Princess Anne to act as his guard at coronation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

King Charless sister Princess Anne to act as his guard at coronation

King Charles sister Princess Anne will be his official bodyguard" when the royals return to the Buckingham Palace in the coronation procession, a British newspaper reported.

According to Daily Mirror, Princess Anne is being given the "starring role front and centre" at the Coronation in honour of her years of loyalty Charles. 

 It said  Anne's official role will be that of "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting", a position which historically ensures the monarch's safety and as such must be given to someone trusted.

The late Queen Elizabeth's daughter will travel on horseback behind her brother and other royals leading the larger procession, which will feature 6,000 military personnel.

King Charles coronation will be held on May 6, months after his mother Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 95 and he became the monarch.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle 'injected issue of race' to spark firestorm around Buckingham Palace?

Meghan Markle 'injected issue of race' to spark firestorm around Buckingham Palace?
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy stopped him making joke about Kate Middleton 'killer legs' at wedding

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy stopped him making joke about Kate Middleton 'killer legs' at wedding
Prince Harry forcing Archie, Lilibet to grow up without grandpas video

Prince Harry forcing Archie, Lilibet to grow up without grandpas
King Charles bid for a Coronation on Archie’s birthday is ‘selfishness’ video

King Charles bid for a Coronation on Archie’s birthday is ‘selfishness’
Prince Harry ‘completely in isolation, in the freezer’ video

Prince Harry ‘completely in isolation, in the freezer’
Prince Harry feeling ‘jaded’ with US lifestyle video

Prince Harry feeling ‘jaded’ with US lifestyle
Prince Harry’s ‘haunted by being the spare’: ‘It's incredibly toxic' video

Prince Harry’s ‘haunted by being the spare’: ‘It's incredibly toxic'
Kate Middleton's future royal role revealed

Kate Middleton's future royal role revealed
Meghan Markle accused of hijacking Charles’ coronation limelight with LA outing video

Meghan Markle accused of hijacking Charles’ coronation limelight with LA outing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘Real Housewives’ over recent outing video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘Real Housewives’ over recent outing
Meghan Markle thinks she deserves to be given 'special treatment' by Royal family video

Meghan Markle thinks she deserves to be given 'special treatment' by Royal family

Meghan was never close to Kate as she's 'really different' from Royals

Meghan was never close to Kate as she's 'really different' from Royals