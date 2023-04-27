King Charles's sister Princess Anne to act as his guard at coronation

King Charles sister Princess Anne will be his official bodyguard" when the royals return to the Buckingham Palace in the coronation procession, a British newspaper reported.

According to Daily Mirror, Princess Anne is being given the "starring role front and centre" at the Coronation in honour of her years of loyalty Charles.

It said Anne's official role will be that of "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting", a position which historically ensures the monarch's safety and as such must be given to someone trusted.

The late Queen Elizabeth's daughter will travel on horseback behind her brother and other royals leading the larger procession, which will feature 6,000 military personnel.



King Charles coronation will be held on May 6, months after his mother Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 95 and he became the monarch.